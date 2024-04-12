Court extends Roman Hrynkevych’s preventive measure for two months and reduces his bail

The court extended the measure of restraint for Roman Hrynkevych. He will remain in custody for another two months with the possibility of UAH 393 million bail.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"The Pecherskyi Court of Kyiv extended the measure of restraint for Roman Hrynkevych - detention for two months," said lawyer Andrii Hudzhal.

The suspect's bail was also reduced to UAH 393 million.

Read more: Court remanded Roman Hrynkevych in custody until April 17: Bail reduced to UAH 469 million

Hrynkevych's Case

Earlier it was reported that the construction companies of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych received contracts worth UAH 1.5 billion from the Ministry of Defense in 2023 to supply summer clothing and underwear for the Armed Forces. At least 17 contracts have been canceled.

Censor.NET also wrote that SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while he was trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department with $500,000. According to media reports, it was Ihor Hrynkevych. His face was revealed by law enforcement through anonymous telegram channels.

On December 29, it became known that a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, offered a bribe of $500,000 to the head of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. It was also reported that the Ministry of Defense had one unexpired contract with Hrynkevych's company, which supplies food to the military in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

On January 22, 2023, at 6:50 a.m., law enforcement officers detained Roman Hrynkevych in Odesa while he was trying to leave the country. In the evening, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed on Hrynkevych a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention until March 17 with an alternative bail of over UAH 500 million.

On February 12, the SBI reported that the real estate and vehicles of Ihor Hrynkevych, his family members - wife, son and mother-in-law - two of his accomplices and companies controlled by them were seized. Also, the property of Sofia Morozyuk, the former fiancée of Roman Hrynkevych, suspected of fraudulent supply of clothing to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was seized. This includes two apartments in Kyiv, one in Kharkiv, and a land plot.

On February 22, the Kyiv Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal of Ihor Hrynkevych's lawyers against the decision of the Pecherskyi District Court. According to the decision, the defendant was sent to custody with the possibility of posting more than UAH 429 million in bail.

On March 17, Roman Hrynkevych's preventive measure was extended and his bail was reduced to UAH 469 million.