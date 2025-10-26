Russian attack on Kyiv: a 19-year-old girl among dead. Three children hospitalised with burns and multiple injuries. PHOTOS

At around 2am on 26 October, Russia attacked Kyiv using attack drones.

As of 8am, three people were reported dead in the Desnianskyi district, including a 19-year-old girl.

What is known about the condition of the wounded?

According to the prosecutor's office, 29 other people were injured, including seven minors. Three of them were hospitalised. In particular, a 15-year-old boy has multiple burns, a 9-year-old girl has cut wounds, and a 13-year-old girl has multiple shrapnel wounds. Four children have acute stress reactions.

Damage

The Russian attack damaged two multi-storey residential buildings in Desnianskyi district, one of which was destroyed by fire from the first to the seventh floors.

In Obolon district, a blast wave smashed windows in a building. In the private sector in Darnytskyi district, a fence and a car were damaged.

The rescue operation in the Desnianskyi district is currently ongoing. The final number of victims is being established.

Updated information

As the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko specified, it has been confirmed that three people have died (a 19-year-old girl and her 46-year-old mother, another body needs to be identified), 29 have been injured (including seven children).

"More than a hundred rescuers and police officers, dozens of engineering equipment units are working at the scene of the damage. They are eliminating the consequences of the hits on a nine-story and a sixteen-story building, dismantling emergency structures, and checking the stability of the structures. At two locations, they are still dismantling the rubble after the previous attack - the State Emergency Service did not stop for a moment," he noted.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russia attacked Kyiv with drones. As a result of the enemy attack, there are 3 dead and dozens of wounded, including 7 children.