Russia used nearly 1,200 drones, more than 1,360 KABs and over 50 missiles against Ukraine in one week - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Throughout the week, Russia continued to attack Ukrainian towns and villages using attack drones, guided aerial bombs and missiles. In particular, the enemy launched more than 100 drones last night.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

Attack on Kyiv

Thus, the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack continues in Kyiv. All the necessary services are working on the ground.

"Last night, Russia launched more than 100 drones against us. Ordinary high-rise buildings in several districts of the city were damaged. Unfortunately, as of now, we know about three people killed in the attack. Our sincere condolences to the families. Dozens of people were injured, including children," Zelenskyy said.

See also: Russian attack on Kyiv: a 19-year-old girl and her mother are among the dead. Three children were hospitalised with burns and multiple injuries (updated). Photo report

What the Russians are attacking with

The President stressed that civilians and infrastructure remained the main targets for Russians.

"Every Russian strike is an attempt to cause as much damage to ordinary life as possible. This week, they hit residential buildings, our people, children, and civilian infrastructure. These are the main targets for the Russians. Thousands of strikes with various types of weapons - in just one week, almost 1,200 attack drones, more than 1,360 guided aerial bombs and more than 50 missiles of various types were used by Russia against Ukraine," the President noted.

Read more: "Shahed" hits 9-storey building in Desnianskyi district of Kyiv: 26 injured, including six children

Pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy also thanked his partners for taking steps to increase pressure on Russia.

"Under all these blows, Ukraine continued to actively defend itself: on the battlefield, in the sky, in diplomacy. There are significant results of pressure on Russia - the 19th EU sanctions package and new US sanctions against Russian oil. We are grateful to our partners for these steps, but it is important not to stop. We look forward to synchronising these sanctions in the jurisdictions of the G7 and other partners. And, of course, we need additional tariff and sanctions restrictions against Russia and all those who help it stay afloat. Pressure will definitely work for peace. I thank everyone who helps," he added.

Read more in our Telegram channel