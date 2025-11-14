Ukrainian Armed Forces pilots destroy Russian missiles and strike drones during night attack on Ukraine. VIDEO
At night, Russian troops carried out another combined attack on Ukrainian territory, using a significant number of ballistic missiles, including "Kinzhal" missiles.
According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online showing fragments of the combat operations of Ukrainian pilots involved in intercepting air targets. Air Force planes destroyed enemy missiles and drones during the attack.
According to the military, weather conditions were a significant additional factor this time, complicating the execution of combat missions.
"At night, the enemy again used a large number of ballistic missiles and kinzhals, and we note that a lot of electronic warfare equipment was again used to mislead us. The most annoying factor that hindered us was the weather, but that's no excuse; it was a contributing factor that made an already difficult task even more difficult," the author of the publication notes in a comment.
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