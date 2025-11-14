Ukrainian Armed Forces pilots destroy Russian missiles and strike drones during night attack on Ukraine. VIDEO

At night, Russian troops carried out another combined attack on Ukrainian territory, using a significant number of ballistic missiles, including "Kinzhal" missiles.

According to Censor.NET, a video has been published online showing fragments of the combat operations of Ukrainian pilots involved in intercepting air targets. Air Force planes destroyed enemy missiles and drones during the attack.

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According to the military, weather conditions were a significant additional factor this time, complicating the execution of combat missions.

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"At night, the enemy again used a large number of ballistic missiles and kinzhals, and we note that a lot of electronic warfare equipment was again used to mislead us. The most annoying factor that hindered us was the weather, but that's no excuse; it was a contributing factor that made an already difficult task even more difficult," the author of the publication notes in a comment.

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