ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9767 visitors online
News Video AFU aviation
3 094 4

Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft fires two AGM-88 "HARM" anti-radar missiles at enemy target. VIDEO

The crew of a MiG-29 of the Ukrainian Air Force struck an enemy target by firing two AGM-88 "HARM" anti-radar missiles.

According to Censor.NET, a video showing the moment the missiles were launched was posted online.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot destroys two air targets. VIDEO

Author: 

air force (606) rocket (1719) Air forces (1740)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 