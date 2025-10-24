3 094 4
Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft fires two AGM-88 "HARM" anti-radar missiles at enemy target. VIDEO
The crew of a MiG-29 of the Ukrainian Air Force struck an enemy target by firing two AGM-88 "HARM" anti-radar missiles.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing the moment the missiles were launched was posted online.
