In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian pilots conducted a brilliant and well-planned air mission that resulted in the complete destruction of a Russian occupation unit.

According to Censor.NET, in the course of the operation, several Ukrainian aviation crews, in cooperation with the Army units, discovered the concentration of enemy assault groups, ammunition depots, and positions of enemy drone operators.

Before the strike, Ukrainian soldiers successfully suppressed the enemy air defence system and, thanks to coordinated deceptive manoeuvres, managed to circumvent attempts to intercept Russian Su-35 fighters. As a result of the air strike, the occupiers' positions were destroyed to the ground.

