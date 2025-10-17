Russia expanding Engels-2 air base used for massive strikes on Ukraine. SATELLITE IMAGE

The occupiers are expanding the Engels-2 air base, the main hub of Russia’s strategic aviation from which missile-carrying aircraft are launched to strike Ukraine.

This is reported by the Aratta special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to the unit, concrete is being poured in the northern part of the base and 12 new hardstands are being prepared for Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers, as well as Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft.

It is from Engels-2 that Russia has launched mass missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Ukrainian drones have previously struck the facility, destroying dozens of cruise missiles and fuel depots — explosions were reportedly heard as far away as Saratov.

"Active construction indicates that Russia is preparing for new waves of strikes. Ukraine needs to scale up its own deep-strike capabilities — drones, long-range missiles and precision weapons, to hit such bases preemptively," the Aratta unit added.

