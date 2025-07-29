ENG
Russia is building protected shelters for aircraft at air bases near border with Ukraine, - British intelligence. PHOTO

The UK Ministry of Defence has published satellite images showing that Russia is building protected aircraft shelters at several airbases near the border with Ukraine.

This is stated in a post on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Russia strengthens air bases near the border with Ukraine

See more: Russia is intensifying fortification of airbase in Primorsko-Akhtarsk: "Shaheds" are launched from there – media. SATELLITE IMAGES

According to British intelligence, the shelters are being built at the Millerovo, Kursk-Vostochny and Gvardeyskoye airfields. The structures have a domed roof, thick shockproof doors, and are covered with earth to enhance protection.

As noted, special attention is paid to the Millerovo base, which is located 17 km from the Ukrainian border. It was last attacked by Ukrainian UAVs on 22 July 2025. British intelligence notes that eight ground shelters at this base are almost ready for use.

The report emphasises that such actions are a response to the growing number of successful attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian aviation infrastructure.

