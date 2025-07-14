Russia strengthens Primorsko-Akhtarsk airbase used for Shahed drone launches – media. SATELLITE IMAGES

Russia is intensifying fortification construction at the airfield in Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Krasnodar Krai, Russia), which is used to launch Shahed drones over Ukraine, particularly targeting southern regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to NV, which analysed satellite images of the airbase.

Satellite photos indicate significant changes compared to 2022.

Protective structures have been built at aircraft parking areas, at least five fortified hangars. Three more unidentified objects are located adjacent to the runway, presumably also protective structures, possibly less fortified than concrete bunkers.

Construction work is also underway on another aviation parking area in the western part of the airfield.

The base is likely used as a staging area for strike drones.

In 2022, there were no observed points of object-based air defense systems around the airbase, whereas satellite images from July 2025 indicate the installation of at least two positions, presumably Russian air defense systems protecting the airfield.

Judging by the satellite images from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, since at least 2024, the Russians have significantly increased the fortification of their airbases, especially those located in regions bordering Ukraine.

