Ukrainian MiG-29 crew destroys occupiers’ location in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

The Ukrainian crew of a MiG-29 aircraft destroyed the occupiers' location in the Zaporizhzhia directon with high-precision American GBU-62 bombs.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian pilots' successful combat work was posted on social media.

"Mercy has become a rare phenomenon nowadays, but our MiG-29 crew demonstrates that it is still alive. In the Zaporizhzhya sector, enemy assault groups occupied a school building and several buildings around it, the aircraft warned us once, but it didn't work... Well, it turned out to be a mercy to finish off the surviving occupiers lying under the ruins. GBU62," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Ukrainian MiG-29 drops four high-precision GBU-39 bombs on occupiers’ positions. VIDEO