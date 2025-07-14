3 449 13
Ukrainian MiG-29 crew destroys occupiers’ location in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
The Ukrainian crew of a MiG-29 aircraft destroyed the occupiers' location in the Zaporizhzhia directon with high-precision American GBU-62 bombs.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian pilots' successful combat work was posted on social media.
"Mercy has become a rare phenomenon nowadays, but our MiG-29 crew demonstrates that it is still alive. In the Zaporizhzhya sector, enemy assault groups occupied a school building and several buildings around it, the aircraft warned us once, but it didn't work... Well, it turned out to be a mercy to finish off the surviving occupiers lying under the ruins. GBU62," the commentary to the video reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password