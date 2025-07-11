Ukrainian MiG-29 drops four high-precision GBU-39 bombs on occupiers’ positions. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a fragment of the combat work of a Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows the dropping of four high-precision American MiG-29 bombs.

"The moment of dropping four GBU-39 precision-guided bombs by a MiG-29 fighter jet of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the subsequent strike on the Russian deployment site in the eastern direction," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Read more: Ukrainian Su-27 strikes enemy UAV assembly point and occupying forces in Luhansk region. VIDEO