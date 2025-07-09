Ukrainian Su-27 strikes enemy UAV assembly point and occupying forces in Luhansk region. VIDEO

A Ukrainian SU-27 pilot has destroyed an occupier's deployment point in the Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a fragment of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media.

"Exclusive, our Su-27 of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck at the assembly point of enemy UAVs and the occupier's manpower in the Luhansk region. Despite the almost complete occupation of the territory of the Luhansk region, our forces are still holding out and need support, so the aviation will #strike further in all directions," the author of the post said in a comment.

