Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot destroys occupiers’ field command post in southern Ukraine with GBU-39 air bombs. VIDEO

The pilot of a Ukrainian MiG-29 destroyed a field command post of the occupying army in southern Ukraine with high-precision American GBU-39 bombs.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media.

"Demilitarisation of enemy fortifications is ongoing, MiG-29 bombs with #GBU39 to cover the occupiers' positions in the South. The overall result: the field command post is destroyed, command post officers and stormtroopers are killed, equipment and BCs are set on fire," the commentary to the video reads.

