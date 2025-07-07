6 143 18
Ukrainian MiG-29 destroys enemy personnel concentration site and command post in North. VIDEO
In the North, Ukrainian aviation delivered a precise strike on the enemy. Russian forces had set up a personnel concentration site and a command post in an abandoned building.
Upon target identification, command decided to carry out an airstrike. A MiG-29 combat aircraft dropped AASM Hammer bombs, resulting in the complete destruction of the building and all its contents.
As reported by Censor.NET, video footage of the successful combat operation has been published on social media.
