High-precision GBU-62 aerial bomb hits cluster of Russian infantry. VIDEO
The pilot of a Ukrainian Su-27 aircraft hit a cluster of enemy infantry with a GBU-62 precision-guided munition.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing the moment of the hit was published on social media.
"Our aviation protects the infantry! The powerful Su-27 of the Ukrainian Air Force turns enemy assault groups into mincemeat with an accurate GBU-62 strike," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
