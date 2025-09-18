6 605 11
Ukrainian MiG-29 crew destroys dam with high-precision French AASM HAMMER aerial bomb. VIDEO
A crew of a Ukrainian MiG-29 destroyed a dam used by Russian forces for logistic purposes with a high-precision French AASM HAMMER aerial bomb.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat operation of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"Our Cossacks did a fine job in the East — to create obstacles and destroy enemy logistics, the MiG-29 crew struck a dam in Myroliubivka with an AASM HAMMER bomb," the author of the post wrote.
