MiG-29 pilot destroys house where occupiers were staying with aerial bomb. VIDEO

A MiG-29 pilot destroyed a group of Russian occupiers hiding in a private house in an occupied village with an aerial bomb.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat operation was posted on social media.

"The MiG-29 ‘mischief-maker’ took out a whole bunch of #oons clustered in a house with a single strike," the caption to the video reads.

