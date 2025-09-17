3 590 9
MiG-29 pilot destroys house where occupiers were staying with aerial bomb. VIDEO
A MiG-29 pilot destroyed a group of Russian occupiers hiding in a private house in an occupied village with an aerial bomb.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat operation was posted on social media.
"The MiG-29 ‘mischief-maker’ took out a whole bunch of #oons clustered in a house with a single strike," the caption to the video reads.
