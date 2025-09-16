1 393 12
Six "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones and four "Gerbera" UAVs destroyed: Mi-8 helicopter crew destroys enemy drones. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing fragments of the combat work of the crew of a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows Ukrainian soldiers using a machine gun to shoot down Russian drones.
"The machine gunner of the Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter shoots down 6 Russian 'Shahed-136' kamikaze drones and 4 'Gerbera' UAVs during one of the latest enemy air attacks," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password