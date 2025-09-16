ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10776 visitors online
News Video Attack of drones AFU aviation
1 393 12

Six "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones and four "Gerbera" UAVs destroyed: Mi-8 helicopter crew destroys enemy drones. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing fragments of the combat work of the crew of a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows Ukrainian soldiers using a machine gun to shoot down Russian drones.

"The machine gunner of the Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter shoots down 6 Russian 'Shahed-136' kamikaze drones and 4 'Gerbera' UAVs during one of the latest enemy air attacks," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Watch more: Ukrainian helicopter pilot attacks occupiers with unguided missiles and fires off decoy flares. VIDEO

Author: 

air force (593) drone (2031) elimination (5802) helicopter_ (286)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 