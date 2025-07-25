ENG
Ukrainian helicopter pilot attacks occupiers with unguided missiles and fires heat traps. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a fragment of the combat work of a Ukrainian helicopter pilot.

According to Censor.NET, the video was made with a video camera installed in the cockpit. The recording shows the launch of unguided missiles at the occupiers' positions and the firing of heat traps.

"A little bit of behind-the-scenes work from our vertical counterparts," the author of the publication writes in the commentary.

