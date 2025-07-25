Two French HAMMER aerial bombs strike deployment point of occupying forces in northern Ukraine. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian pilots.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows two high-precision bombs hitting the occupiers' deployment point.

"The Cossacks had a great time in the North, with two AASM HAMMER strikes destroying a 'fat target'. The occupation troops' non-officers neglected safety and the first warning, so we had to remind them again and evict them to hell!" the commentary to the video reads.

AASM, A2SM or HAMMER is a family of French precision munitions developed by Safran Electronics & Defence. The AASM is a kit that attaches to an unguided bomb and converts it into a guided bomb with a range of over 70 km. The modularity allows for the integration of different guidance units and different bombs.

The basic version consists of a nose module with a guidance system and a tail module with a wing and a rocket booster, which are used to equip a 250kg bomb. The guidance system consists of an inertial system and GPS. Other variants can have infrared or laser guidance to improve accuracy. There are also versions with 125-, 500- and 1,000-kilogram warheads.

The AASM entered service with the French Air Force and Navy in 2007, equipping the Dassault Rafale and Mirage 2000. Since March 2024, they have been actively used by the Ukrainian Air Force to repel Russian aggression.

