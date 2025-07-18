AASM-250 "Hammer" aerial bombs strike occupiers’ positions in Donetsk direction. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a successful attack by Ukrainian pilots on an occupier's position in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows the arrival of two French-made AASM-250 "Hammer" bombs.

AASM-250 "Hammer " is a family of French precision munitions developed by Safran Electronics & Defence. The AASM is a kit that attaches to an unguided bomb and turns it into a guided bomb with a range of over 70 km. The modularity allows for the integration of different guidance units and different bombs. The basic version consists of a nose module with a guidance system and a tail module with a wing and a rocket booster, which are used to equip a 250kg bomb. The guidance system consists of an inertial system and GPS. Other variants can have infrared or laser guidance to improve accuracy. There are also versions with 125-, 500- and 1,000-kilogram warheads. The AASM entered service with the French Air and Space Forces and Navy in 2007, equipping the Dassault Rafale and Mirage 2000. Since March 2024, they have been actively used by the Ukrainian Air Force to repel Russian aggression.

