MiG-29 crew drops GBU-39 bombs on enemy positions: "Minus 20 orcs". VIDEO

Ukrainian MiG-29 pilots dropped three GBU-39 bombs on enemy positions, eliminating around two dozen Russian assault troops.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on social media.

"The enemy had concentrated in two basements separated by a trench to storm our positions. The MiG-29 crew’s drop of three GBU-39 bombs put an end to the enemy’s plans. Up to 20 orcs taken out. Those who tried to dig out their comrades were destroyed by artillery and FPV drones," the post accompanying the video states.

The GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) is an American precision-guided, small-size aerial bomb weighing approximately 130 kg, with a range of up to 110 km. Developed by Boeing, it is designed to strike targets with high accuracy while minimizing collateral damage. The GBU-39 can be launched from various aircraft types, including the F-15E, F-16, F-22, F-35, B-1, B-52, and B-2.

