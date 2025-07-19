ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8479 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
2 384 6

Air Force struck building with Russian assault troops with aerial bombs. VIDEO

The Air Force struck a building with Russian attack aircraft with GBU-62 bombs.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media.

Watch more: Special forces of DIU destroyed six Russian enemy radar stations in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Author: 

air force (577) Russian Army (9658) elimination (5496)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 