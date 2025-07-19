2 384 6
Air Force struck building with Russian assault troops with aerial bombs. VIDEO
The Air Force struck a building with Russian attack aircraft with GBU-62 bombs.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on social media.
