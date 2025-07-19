ENG
Special forces of DIU destroyed six Russian enemy radar stations in Donetsk region. VIDEO

In the Donetsk region, soldiers of the Prymary special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed six radar stations and two S-300V launchers of the Russian invaders.

This was reported on Facebook by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, and a video of the destruction of expensive equipment of the invading troops was published, Censor.NET reports.

Three Podlyot 48Ya6-K1 radar stations, two Niobium-SV radar stations; two S-300V launchers, and a P-18 radar station came under precise attacks by special forces drones.

