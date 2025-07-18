Enemy continues to use small infantry group tactics, focusing mainly in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions – Syrskyi

Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi provided an update on the operational situation at the frontline.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"I briefed the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on the operational situation at the frontline. The main focus is on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, where our warriors bravely hold back intensified enemy pressure and destroy the Russian aggressor.

The enemy continues to employ small infantry group tactics but remains powerless in attempts to capture Pokrovsk. Today, an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group tried to break into the city but was detected and destroyed by Ukrainian defenders. Our Pokrovsk continues to steadfastly hold the defense," Syrskyi reported on Facebook.

The Commander-in-Chief, together with the Defense Minister, also briefed Volodymyr Zelensky on the Armed Forces’ requests for supplies of weapons and military equipment, including means for long-range strikes against enemy territory.

