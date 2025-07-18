Zelenskyy was briefed by Syrskyi on frontline: Difficult situation on Sumy and Kharkiv borders

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi to discuss the frontline situation.

He announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

They discussed, among other topics, the defense of the Pokrovsk and other directions in Donetsk region, where the occupier is concentrating most of its efforts.

"I thank all our units for their resilience. I especially want to highlight the fighters of the Special Operations Forces and the 59th Assault Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces for their battles on the Pokrovsk direction. On the Novopavlivka direction: the fighters of the 5th Assault Brigade and the 225th Separate Assault Regiment, thank you!" the president wrote.

Read more: Zelenskyy holds meeting with Shmyhal: orders urgent conclusion of drone contracts

"Every Russian attempt to advance must receive a proper fire response from Ukrainian forces. In particular, we areт eliminating Russian sabotage groups trying to advance and enter Ukrainian towns and villages. None of these Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups will have any chance of survival," Zelenskyy emphasized.

He recalled that Syrskyi and Shmyhal have already discussed the forces and means needed for more effective destruction of the occupier and more impactful long-range Ukrainian strikes.

"We will provide maximum support. The situation remains difficult in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The Russian army continues to torment our people in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions by attacking civilians with various types of drones. We will respond decisively. Thanks to everyone ensuring the necessary combat results for Ukraine!" the president added.

Read more: Strengthening air defense, sanctions pressure on Russia, energy resilience: Zelenskyy holds talks with Støre