Shmyhal meets with Syrskyi and Hnatov: discussed frontline situation and new arms deliveries for AFU

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal held his first meeting with Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief General Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Major General Andrii Hnatov.

He announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

The parties discussed the situation on the frontlines, increasing the country’s defense autonomy, and the needs of Ukrainian troops.

"We are preparing new arms deliveries for our defenders, including with the support of international partners. It is crucial that any enemy offensive attempts be smashed against the strength of the Ukrainian army," Shmyhal emphasized.

The Defense Minister added that the ministry will work on fulfilling the assigned tasks to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

