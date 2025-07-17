ENG
Germany will finance two Patriot systems for Ukraine - German Ministry of Defense

Germany has confirmed its readiness to pay for the purchase of two Patriot air defense systems for the needs of Ukraine.

This was reported to Hromadske by the German Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

Other NATO member states may also join the funding.

The agency noted that consultations on the details are currently underway: "The exact mechanisms will be agreed upon with the participation of representatives of NATO, the United States, European allies, Ukraine, and industry," the spokesman said.

