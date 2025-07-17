Preparations are underway for rapid Patriot transfer to Ukraine, - NATO’s Allied Commander Europe

Preparations for the rapid transfer of Patriot systems to Ukraine are already underway.

This was stated by NATO's top military commander Alexus Grynkewich, Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

"Preparations are underway, we are working very closely with the Germans on the Patriot transfer. The guidance that I have been given has been to move out as quickly as possible," he said.

As a reminder, on 14 July, US President Trump announced an agreement with NATO to supply weapons to Ukraine.

In turn, NATO Secretary General Marko Rutte said that NATO would pay for weapons for Ukraine to be produced by the United States.

In addition, the US President also threatened Russia with "very severe tariffs" if a peace agreement on Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

At the same time, the United States is preparing to send Ukraine Patriot systems from one country that has as many as 17 such systems in service.

