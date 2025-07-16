NATO gathers Patriot countries to help Ukraine: meeting may take place on July 23

The North Atlantic Alliance plans to hold a meeting of countries that have Patriot systems in service to discuss the possibility of transferring them to Ukraine.

This was reported by Reuters journalist Claudia Tanios on the social network X, citing her own sources familiar with the negotiations, Censor.NET reports.

The meeting may take place on Wednesday, July 23.

The meeting is initiated by the Supreme Allied Commander , and the main donors of military aid to Ukraine are also invited to participate.

As noted, the main goal is to find additional Patriot batteries to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system in the face of constant Russian missile attacks.

