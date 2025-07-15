Weapons for Ukraine that NATO is buying from US are ready for immediate shipment - NYT

Almost all of the weapons that, according to the agreement between the United States and NATO, should be transferred to the Alliance for further delivery to Ukraine, are ready for immediate shipment.

Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Patriot air defense systems, missiles and ammunition are among the American weapons that NATO allies will purchase to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian attacks.

U.S. officials said that almost all of the weapons are already available for delivery to Ukraine, either coming from stockpiles or newly manufactured.

Journalists noted that U.S. President Donald Trump portrayed the new deal as beneficial to Washington. However, he provided few details on how the scheme will be implemented.

"We have made a very important deal. You have very rich countries that buy the best equipment in the world, and we have the best equipment in the world. We produce equipment that is second to none," the American leader said the day before.

According to the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London, the United States owns more than 60 of the approximately 180 Patriot batteries in the world, making it a key supplier of these systems. At the same time, it is not yet known which countries are ready to give Ukraine their SAMs.

To recap, US President Trump announced an agreement with NATO to supply weapons to Ukraine.

In turn, NATO Secretary General Marko Rutte said that NATO would pay for weapons for Ukraine to be produced by the United States.

In addition, the US President also threatened Russia with "very severe duties" if a peace agreement on Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

The United States is also preparing to send Ukraine Patriot systems from a country that has as many as 17 such systems in service.