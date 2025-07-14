Trump and Rutte meeting begins at the White House

On Monday, July 14, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived at the White House for a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

The US President greeted the NATO Secretary General at the White House doorstep. The leaders warmly welcomed each other and entered inside for further talks.

The main topics expected to be discussed include Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and NATO’s response to the situation, including efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine.

Additionally, Trump and Rutte plan to discuss defense spending within the Alliance, the future of NATO strategy, and other key issues.

