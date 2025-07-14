US to provide Ukraine with missiles for Patriot air defence systems - Trump

President Donald Trump has said that the United States will provide Ukraine with missiles for Patriot air defence systems to protect it from Russian attacks, as Putin "talks nice and then bombs everybody in the evening".

According to Censor.NET, citing Reuters, the head of the White House said this to journalists at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington.

"We will send them Patriots (missiles - Ed.), which they desperately need, because Putin really surprised a lot of people, - explained the US president. - He talks nice and then bombs everybody in the evening. But there's a little bit of a problem there. I don't like it".

The White House chief did not specify how many missiles he plans to send to Ukraine, but noted that the European Union would reimburse the United States for their cost.

"We basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military equipment. They are going to pay us 100% for that, and that's the way we want it," the American leader said.

