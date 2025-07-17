Germany denies Trump’s statement that first missiles for Patriot air defence systems are on their way from Germany to Ukraine

The German government has not confirmed US President Donald Trump's statement that the first deliveries of the Patriot, which he mentioned, are on their way from Germany to Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump said that missiles for the Patriot air defence system are already being shipped to Ukraine from Germany. The German Ministry of Defence says it does not know what Trump was talking about.

"I cannot confirm that anything is on the way. I am not aware of it," a spokesman for the German Ministry of Defence said.

The spokesperson also said that a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defence in the Ramstein format will take place on Monday, 21 July. According to him, the purpose of the meeting will be to find solutions "in order to supply Ukraine with Patriot systems as soon as possible".

