MiG-29 crew destroys crossing in occupied Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia, with precise drop of GBU-62 bombs. VIDEO

The Ukrainian crew of a MiG-29 has destroyed a crossing in occupied Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia, with a precision GBU-62 bomb.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Aviation continues to operate in all directions. Well, this is what happened, the MiG-29 crew destroyed the crossing in Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia, with an accurate GBU62 drop. As you can see in the video, the enemy has already attempted to cross this area, but our Cossacks are #ucking this evil with all their might. We thinned out the Bucs a bit here, so there will be more strikes, and there are already very, very tasty strikes on checkpoints, PUs, UAVs and ammunition warehouse, confirmed killed officers and hundreds of bunches of mud," the author of the publication writes in the commentary.

Watch more: Ukrainian MiG-29 drops four high-precision GBU-39 bombs on occupiers’ positions. VIDEO