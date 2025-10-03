3 217 17
Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot destroys two air targets. VIDEO
A pilot of a MiG-29 "Masked" fighter jet of the Tactical Aviation Brigade of the "West" Air Command destroyed two air targets in the south of the country while repelling an enemy air missile attack.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media.
"Our Cossacks in the south of Ukraine are making a passionate for hostile #ucking UAVs," the author of the publication notes in his comment.
