Elderly couple died during combined attack by Russian Federation on Kyiv: their son spoke about tragedy. VIDEO

A retired couple died as a result of a massive combined attack on Kyiv. Russian troops struck residential areas of the capital, destroying several buildings and causing numerous casualties among the civilian population.

They moved for the winter — and died

According to Censor.NET, the victims of the war crime in one of the buildings were an elderly Kyiv couple who had moved to the city for the winter, while spending the rest of the year in their house in the village. It was in their apartment in the capital that they were caught in the Russian attack. Both died on the spot from the blast wave and debris.

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"The apartment was destroyed..." — testimony of the son

The son of the deceased, Andriy, said that he went to his parents' apartment immediately after the explosion. According to him, the apartment was almost completely destroyed.

Read more: Russians attack village of Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia region, leaving two dead

The dead and injured

According to preliminary information, three people were killed in the capital, said Mayor Vitali Klitschko

He noted that the information is currently being verified, as rescuers are unable to retrieve the bodies.

"Twenty-six city residents were injured. Among them are two children aged 7 and 10. Nine people were hospitalised by medics, including a pregnant woman. Others were treated on site or on an outpatient basis," Klitschko added.

Later, the head of the Kyiv City State Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that four people had died as a result of the night attack. Another 27 were injured, two of them children.

"All the injured were treated by medics, and 15 were hospitalised," the statement said.

Podilskyi district

The rocket hit a high-rise building on the 15th floor. Thirteen residents were rescued.

Dnipro district

Rescuers extinguished a fire in two apartments on the first floor of a five-storey building, rescuing 17 people. At another address, there was a fire covering an area of 30 square metres and partial destruction of the 19th and 21st floors.

Wooden buildings of a sports base with an area of 200 square metres also burned down.

Darnitskyi district

A fire covering an area of 5 square metres was reported on the school grounds.

Desnianskyi district

A fire broke out on the 7th floor of a high-rise building and was localised. Nine people were rescued and another 50 were evacuated.

At another address, a building burned from the 5th to the 8th floor — one person died. Fourteen people were rescued, including one child.

One person was rescued from under the rubble.

Solomyanskyi district

The roof and fifth floor of a residential building were on fire. Rescuers brought 20 people to safety.

Svyatoshyn district

A hit on a residential building on the seventh floor was recorded. A fire on the 19th floor of a 22-storey building was also extinguished.

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Holosiivskyi district

Debris fell on the hospital grounds.

At another address, rescuers extinguished a fire in a building covering an area of 15 square metres.

Shevchenkivskyi district

A fire in an open area was extinguished.

Obolonskyi district

A hit on a 9-storey building caused a fire in apartments on the 7th to 9th floors, covering an area of about 100 square metres. One person was rescued and the fire was extinguished.

See more: Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: 4 dead, children and pregnant woman among wounded. PHOTOS