Russians attack village of Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia region, leaving two dead

The Russian occupation army has killed two people in the village of Preobrazhenka in the Polohy district.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET notes.

"An hour ago, the enemy attacked the village of Preobrazhenka in the Polohy district," Fedorov said.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration added that two men were killed after a Russian FPV drone struck civilians. т

Earlier in the evening, Russian forces carried out a similar strike in the Zaporizhzhia district, killing a married couple.

Read more: Russia is losing its military, and its conditions are unacceptable for Ukraine, - Rubio

Russian attacks

On the evening of 13 November, Russian forces launched another attack on Ukraine using strike drones.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, enemy drones were spotted in several regions across the country.

Background

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 189 km² of territory in Ocheretyne direction. SRGs are being eliminated in Zaporizhzhia, - Syrsky