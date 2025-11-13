Russia is losing its military, and its conditions are unacceptable for Ukraine, - Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the US supports Ukraine, while Russia continues to attack power grids and puts forward conditions that are unacceptable to Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, he told journalists about this after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers.

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When asked whether he believes that Russia does not really want peace, Rubio emphasized:

"Well, we can only rely on what we see. I mean, they have clearly stated what they want, namely the rest of the Donetsk region, and obviously Ukrainians will not agree to that. So now we see that they are continuing their long-range strikes on Ukraine, obviously to worsen the state of their power grid and try to demoralize the country or something like that, and they have achieved some success in the Donetsk region."

The US Secretary of State emphasized that Russian forces suffer about 7,000 military casualties every week.

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"They made a demand that Ukraine cannot agree to, and that's where we are now," Rubio said.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Rubio stated that Washington had practically reached its limit in imposing sanctions against Russia. Going forward, the focus will be on monitoring compliance with existing restrictions and supporting Ukraine's energy system.

He noted that "in fact, there is almost nothing left that we could subject to sanctions."

Read also on Censor.NET: Russia does not want Ukraine's territory, but political advantages, says Zelensky