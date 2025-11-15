Four S-400 Triumph air defence missile launchers and two radar complexes in Novorossiysk were destroyed, - sources. SATELLITE IMAGES

On 14 November 2025, unmanned systems of the SSU's Alpha Special Operations Centre struck military infrastructure in Novorossiysk, Russia, destroying four S-400 Triumph air defence missile launchers and two radar complexes.

This was reported to Censor.NET by sources in the SSU.

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According to sources, new information has emerged regarding the consequences of yesterday's attack by long-range drones from the SSU's Alpha Special Operations Centre in Novorossiysk.

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What was destroyed?

In particular, satellite images confirm that the Security Service successfully destroyed four launchers of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system. They were located on the territory of the Kuban Red Banner Regiment military unit. The enemy also lost two important radars: the 96N6 early warning radar ("Cheese Board") and the 92N6 target designation radar ("Grave Stone").





In total, there were approximately 12 S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile launchers located on the territory of the military unit. It is highly likely that they were also damaged as a result of the attack.

This operation was carried out by the SSU with the support of the Security and Defence Forces (DIU MOU, SOF AFU, State Border Service).

What preceded it?