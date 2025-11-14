Drones attacked oil terminal in Novorossiysk: fire broke out at large export hub. VIDEO

On the night of 14 November, Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in Novorossiysk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the BBC and Russian Telegram channels.

It is noted that the Krasnodar Krai Operational Headquarters reported the drone attack on the region. In particular, it is known that as a result of the Ukrainian drone strike, the oil depot at the "Sheskharis" transshipment complex (located in the Novorossiysk seaport) was damaged.

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Emergency services also report that "coastal structures were damaged." They add that, "according to preliminary information, there are no casualties."

At the same time, the operational headquarters also reports that in Novorossiysk, fragments of the drone hit an apartment on the fourth floor, and windows were broken in several apartments.

"A man was injured, he was hospitalised and is receiving the necessary medical care," the operational headquarters said.

Fragments of the drone also damaged two apartment buildings five and 16 stories high, where windows were broken, the operational headquarters reports.

Watch more: Last night, AFU struck several dozen targets in Russia and TOT, - General Staff. VIDEO

What is known about the "Sheskharis" transshipment complex

The Russian company "Nefteavtomatika" writes on its website that "the Sheshkharis transshipment complex is one of the largest oil and petroleum products transshipment complexes in southern Russia." The complex belongs to "Chernomortransneft", a subsidiary of "Transneft".

It is used for receiving, storing and shipping oil and petroleum products for export, as well as for supplying oil to factories in the Krasnodar Krai. It is the end point of Transneft's main oil pipelines in the region.

It has two industrial sites: "Grushova" and "Sheskharis", which are connected by a 3.3 km long technological tunnel.

The "Grushova" site has a large tank farm: new steel tanks have been installed there, replacing the old reinforced concrete ones.

The new tanks (RVSP-30,000) are designed for oil and light petroleum products and have domed roofs and pontoons inside to minimise evaporation.

Safety system: the tanks are equipped with an automatic fire extinguishing system and protective concrete squares in case of spillage.

Productivity and capacity:

According to PortNews, there were plans in the past to significantly increase exports through this terminal to approximately 20 million tonnes of petroleum products from 2018.

The complex has a large tank farm (e.g., at the "Grushova" site) and a developed pipeline network (~ 92 km of pipes) for transshipment.

The complex plays a strategic role in the export of oil/petroleum products - it is one of the key locations for unloading via Novorossiysk. Large flows of oil, both Russian and possibly from other sources (e.g. pipelines), can pass through "Sheskharis".

Read more: USF struck Feodosia marine oil terminal and "Orion" UAV storage base in Crimea