USF struck Feodosia marine oil terminal and "Orion" UAV storage base in Crimea

On the night of 13 November, operators from the 1st Separate Centre of Unmanned Systems Forces (formerly the 14th Separate Regiment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) struck strategic enemy targets in the temporarily occupied Crimea. An oil terminal in Feodosia and the "Orion" drone base in Kirovske were hit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Damage to the oil terminal in Feodosia: a large-scale fire after the strike

"On the night of 13 November, operators of the 1st separate USF centre (transformed from the 14th separate regiment of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) successfully struck a strategic enemy target – "the Sea Oil Terminal" JSC (Feodosia, Crimea, TOT)," the statement said.

As noted, the terminal is a key hub for the supply of fuel and lubricants by sea to the Crimean peninsula and the temporarily occupied territories of the southern Ukraine. The strike caused a fire on the territory of the enterprise. The detailed consequences of the strike are being clarified.

Watch more: Last night, AFU struck several dozen targets in Russia and TOT, - General Staff. VIDEO

The "Orion" strike drone base in Kirovske has been destroyed

Operators of the 1st Separate Centre of the USF also hit the storage and maintenance base for "Orion" strike and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles (Kirovske, Crimea). These UAVs can carry aerial bombs and "air-to-surface" missiles.

"Unmanned systems forces are consistently reducing the enemy's ability to continue its aggression against Ukraine," the statement said.

Read more: Strikes on Feodosia: 11 oil tanks destroyed. PHOTOS