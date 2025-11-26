In Novocheboksarsk, Russia, a "veteran of smo" was beaten and thrown into the rubbish.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording with fragments of the "special operation" was published on social media. The recording shows one man repeatedly punching another and then trying to throw his opponent into a rubbish bin. They failed to throw the "hero of smo" in, so they simply covered him with rubbish and placed a container on top of him.

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The author of the publication notes that the conflict arose due to jealousy.

"The most spectacular special operation was carried out on a 'veteran of smo' who returned from Ukraine to his native Novocheboksarsk in Chuvashia. The 'hero' was beaten and buried in a rubbish bin out of jealousy over a woman," the video commentary says.

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