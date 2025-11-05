In Minsk, "hero of SMO" threatened to cut off head of cafe visitor, saying that he had done it in Ukraine

In Minsk, there was almost a murder in broad daylight. In a cafe on Rokossovsky Avenue, an intoxicated man began shouting that he had "cut off people's heads" during the war in Ukraine, and tried to attack one of the visitors.

The man was detained in a Minsk cafe

Witnesses reported that the man threatened with a knife, brandished it near the face of another client and demanded to "come out to talk". The attacker also had an object similar to a pistol with him, Censor.NET reports.

The victim managed to persuade the aggressor to throw away the knife and took the moment to escape and call the militia.

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Law enforcement officers promptly detained a 29-year-old man. According to Belarusian media, he had no previous criminal record. Now he is charged with "especially malicious hooliganism".

Whether the detainee really fought in Ukraine — has not been officially confirmed, but also not denied.

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