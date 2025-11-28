Russia reported attack by 136 UAVs: explosions heard in Saratov region and Taganrog. VIDEO

The Russian Ministry of Defence said that on the night of 28 November, their air defence forces allegedly destroyed 136 "Ukrainian UAVs". A series of explosions was heard in the Saratov region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian military department and Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the Russian side, the unmanned aerial vehicles attacked seven regions of the Russian Federation, as well as the Moscow region, the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, and the occupied Crimea.

The Russian Defence Ministry claims that most of the drones were shot down over the Rostov region – 46 aerial vehicles.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defence:

30 drones were shot down over the Saratov region.

29 drones were shot down over the occupied Crimea.

12 drones were shot down over the Black Sea.

The list of allegedly attacked regions of Russia also includes the Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kursk and Kaluga regions.

Series of explosions in the Saratov region

On the night of 28 November, a series of explosions rocked the Saratov region of Russia. Local residents reported loud noises and smoke, while Telegram channels reported possible arrivals in the area of an oil refinery and an airfield from which the Russian Federation launches strategic bombers.

The region's governor, Roman Busargin, confirmed the threat of a drone attack, stating: "The Ministry of Defence has reported a threat from UAVs... All emergency services are on high alert."

Videos showing flashes and smoke in the direction of the industrial zone have appeared online.

Watch more: Drones attacked Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery in Samara Region of Russian Federation again - Russian media. VIDEO

Explosions in Taganrog, Rostov Region

According to Russian public sources, on the night of 28 November, a series of explosions occurred in Taganrog, Rostov Region, near the site where two Russian military aircraft had previously been hit.

The information was published by the Russian Telegram channel Astra. Residents of Taganrog report new explosions in the city.

Judging by eyewitness footage, one of the explosions occurred approximately 1.3 km from the military airfield where two aircraft had previously been destroyed. The geolocation of the video released by Astra confirms that it was filmed from Polyakovskoye Highway.

A number of airports have implemented the "Carpet" plan

At night, "Rosaviatsiya" reported the closure of some airports "due to the threat of UAVs." In particular, it is known that the "Carpet" plan has been implemented at airports in Samara, Penza, Volgograd, Saratov, Ulyanovsk, Krasnodar, Sochi and Gelendzhik.

See more: Russian Tapir-class landing ship towed for repairs after SSU drone strike on Novorossiysk. SATELLITE PHOTOS