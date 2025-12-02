Drones attacked Orel region: an oil depot in Livny is on fire. VIDEO

A fire broke out at an oil depot in the town of Livny, Orel region, the Russian Federation, as a result of a drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the governor of the region, Andrey Klychkov, and the Russian Ministry of Defence on Telegram.

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"At night, the Orel region was again attacked by UAVs, which resulted in a fire at fuel and energy facilities in the Livny district," Klychkov said.

According to him, there were no casualties, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working at the site, and measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences.

Local residents report that the attack targeted the "Orelnefteprodukt" oil depot, which had already been attacked on 24 January 2025.

See more: Drones attacked Slavyansk Oil Refinery in Krasnodar region of Russian Federation. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The work of Russian air defence

The Russian Ministry of Defence said that during the night attack, drones allegedly attacked eight regions of Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea, and air defence forces allegedly shot down 45 Ukrainian drones.

In particular, one UAV was shot down over the Orel region, others over the Bryansk, Krasnodar, Volgograd regions, Chechnya, Rostov, Lipetsk, Tver regions, the Black Sea and Crimea.

What is known about the oil depot in the Orel region?

The "Orelnefteprodukt" oil depot is part of the logistics infrastructure that can supply fuel to the Russian armed forces and military equipment in the south/west.

According to the data, the facility could supply fuel to Russian troops in several regions, including Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod, as well as to units operating in the Kharkiv direction.

Thus, strikes on "Orelnefteprodukt" and related facilities are of strategic importance: they limit fuel supplies to the Russian army and reduce logistical flexibility, which is important in the context of war.

Read more: Afipsky refinery, aircraft repair plant in Taganrog, and other occupier facilities were hit - General Staff