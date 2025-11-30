Drones attacked Slavyansk Oil Refinery in Krasnodar region of Russian Federation. VIDEO&PHOTOS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of Sunday, 30 November, Ukrainian drones attacked Slavyansk-on-Kuban in the Krasnodar Krai region of Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ASTRA.

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In particular, local residents heard loud explosions throughout the night.

Oil refinery attacked

According to the operational headquarters of the Russian region, drones attacked the Slavyansk Oil Refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban, and a private house and a high-rise building were also damaged.

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According to the Krasnodar region's operational headquarters, a gas pipe was damaged as a result of the UAV strike on the oil refinery. It appears that a fire was avoided.

What is known about the enterprise?

As of 2025, the Slavyansk Oil Refinery processes crude oil and condensate with an annual capacity of over 5.2 million tonnes.

What preceded this?

The day before, it was reported that the Afipsky oil refinery, an aircraft repair plant in Taganrog, and other occupiers' facilities had been hit.

See also: Russia reports attack by 136 UAVs: explosions heard in Saratov region and Taganrog. VIDEO