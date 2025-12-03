Enemy shelling claims lives of two residents of Donetsk region, with five more injured. PHOTOS
Over the past day, Russian troops shelled the Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk Oblast.
On 2 December, the police recorded 1,721 enemy shellings along the front line and in residential areas, according to Censor.NET.
Eleven settlements were under fire: the cities of Bilozerske, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Sloviansk, the villages of Vodianske, Novoselivka, Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, Yasnohirka, and the villages of Sydorove and Vilne.
Nineteen civilian objects were destroyed, including five residential buildings.
In Kostiantynivka, one person was killed and another injured as a result of an artillery shell and an FPV drone strike.
In Sloviansk, the Russians killed a civilian and damaged a café, a hotel, shopping arcades, a petrol station and a civilian car.
The enemy targeted civilian vehicles with FPV drones: two people were wounded in Lyman and one was wounded in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka.
In Vodianske, Pokrovsk district, two "Geran-2" UAVs struck a five-storey building, injuring a civilian.
In Bilozerske, two "Geran-2" UAVs damaged an educational institution.
The occupiers attacked Kramatorsk with "Molniya-2" UAVs, damaging an apartment building.
Russian troops dropped three "KAB-250" bombs on Yasnorivka in the Kramatorsk community, damaging a private house, non-residential premises and critical infrastructure.
In Sydorove, Sviatohirsk TG, a private house and a civilian car were damaged by two FPV drones.
A total of 108 people, including 20 children, were evacuated from the front line.
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