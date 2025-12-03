Ukraine and Russia are literally fighting for 20% of Donetsk region, - Rubio

The main dispute in Russia's war against Ukraine boils down to territory. Essentially, it is a struggle for approximately 20% of the Donetsk region, which the Russians have not yet been able to capture.

According to Censor.NET, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made this statement in an interview with Fox News.

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The battle for the Donetsk region

"Right now, they are literally fighting for a territory measuring 30-50 kilometers and 20% of the remaining Donetsk region. We tried to figure it out and, in my opinion, made some progress in this regard," Rubio said.

He added that US President Donald Trump's team intends to bring an end to hostilities in Ukraine and ensure that neither side resorts to aggression against the other in the future.

Watch more: SOF destroyed enemy group in Donetsk direction: position regained, trophies and documents captured. VIDEO

What preceded it?

As reported, Rubio also stated that now is the best time to end the war. The US is working on a solution that will protect Ukraine and be acceptable to both sides.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that negotiations between US delegates in Moscow ended without compromise and that the meeting with Trump would not take place.