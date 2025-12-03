SOF eliminated enemy group in Donetsk direction: position regained, trophies and documents captured. VIDEO

Special Operations Forces operators eliminated an enemy group in the Donetsk direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SOF press centre.

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The enemy suffered losses

As noted, during direct actions, Special Operations Forces operators came into close contact with the enemy in the Donetsk direction.

See also: Enemy buildup in Pokrovsk, ammunition depot in Biloyarivka, and fuel depot in Luhansk region hit, - SSO. VIDEO

"The first contact ended instantly - one occupier 200. Two more Russian soldiers tried to flank us, but were detected in time by special forces and destroyed," the report said.

It is also noted that during the further advance, the SOF group destroyed another occupier. During the examination of his body, a grenade that he had placed under himself in advance exploded. Our soldiers reacted quickly and suffered no losses.

The cover subgroup also "mined" one Russian soldier who was part of the enemy's reinforcement group.

What are the enemy's losses?

According to the SOF, the results of the operation are as follows:

Minus 5 occupiers;

control over the position has been regained;

documents, communications equipment and other important enemy trophies were captured.

See also: Frontline fuel depot and oil base in occupied Luhansk region hit, - Special Operations Forces. VIDEO

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that a tactical group of the 3rd Special Operations Forces regiment conducted a sweep of an industrial facility in the Pokrovsk direction. It was also noted that the Navy and Special Operations Forces destroyed Russian air defence systems covering "Saky" airfield in occupied Crimea.